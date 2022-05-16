Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth $179,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 289.23%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

