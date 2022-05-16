Korea Investment CORP Purchases 291,089 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 291,089 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Microsoft worth $2,131,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.60 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

