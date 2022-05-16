Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $139.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $131.21 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

