Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 955.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 662,773 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGY opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

