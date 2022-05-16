Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.37 and its 200-day moving average is $308.03. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.60 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

