Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 229,369 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,780,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.03. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.60 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

