Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.60 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

