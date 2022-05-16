MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $260.53 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,662 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $260,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.60 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.