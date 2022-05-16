Needham & Company LLC Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $122.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,918,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

