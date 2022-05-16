Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,401 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Avaya worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avaya by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Avaya by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVYA. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $537.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

