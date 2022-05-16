Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $201,819.12 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $67.84 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

