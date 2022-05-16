Peterson Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.