Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 237 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.60 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

