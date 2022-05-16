Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.60 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.37 and a 200 day moving average of $308.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

