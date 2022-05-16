Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Buys Shares of 30,941 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,941 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.7% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 75,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,772,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,605,069,000 after acquiring an additional 91,840 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.60 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

