Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Grace Capital increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

