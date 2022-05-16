ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,609 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFT opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $93.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.