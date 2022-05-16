ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,844 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,759 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.