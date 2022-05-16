ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

