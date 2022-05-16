ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after purchasing an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

