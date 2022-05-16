Prudent Investors Network Has $413,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prudent Investors Network boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.37 and its 200-day moving average is $308.03. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.60 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

