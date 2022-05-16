Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,898 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Univar Solutions worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 368,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,673,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,320 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

UNVR stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

