Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PG&E were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in PG&E by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,559,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PG&E by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,119,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 583,836 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 998,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.45, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

