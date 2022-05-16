Raymond James & Associates Has $2.65 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 736.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE REXR opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.