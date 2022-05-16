Raymond James & Associates Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

