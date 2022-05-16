Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.81% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MQT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth about $4,008,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 63.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 97,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $899,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

