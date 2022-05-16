Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of BGC Partners worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in BGC Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 12,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,302,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in BGC Partners by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BGC Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,407,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,500 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BGCP stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.67. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

