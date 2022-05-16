Raymond James & Associates Purchases 11,979 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.27 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47.

