Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,003 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

CLM stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.01%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.