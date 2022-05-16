Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,949 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $42.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

