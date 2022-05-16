Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,456 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NiSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NiSource by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NiSource by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NiSource by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $30.32 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

