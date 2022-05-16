Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 35.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 2,353.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $101.64 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

