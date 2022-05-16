Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,550,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

