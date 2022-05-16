Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

