Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW opened at $63.53 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

