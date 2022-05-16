Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Middlesex Water worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $91.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.15%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

