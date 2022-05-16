Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAB. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 193.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

