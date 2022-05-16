Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $31.51 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.