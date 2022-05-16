Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 73,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

