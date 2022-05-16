Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of REGENXBIO worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $898.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

