Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVN opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

