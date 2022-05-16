Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,663,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 73,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 770,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 482,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,141,000 after acquiring an additional 225,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of BEP opened at $34.15 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.