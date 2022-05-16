Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,147 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $12.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

