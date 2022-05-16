Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,057 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth $3,086,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

