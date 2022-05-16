Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,807 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $46.35 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

