Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rambus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rambus by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,681 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rambus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,560 shares of company stock worth $4,875,798 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.