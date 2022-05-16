Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,314 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.