Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vaxart worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $422.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

