Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chemours by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 616,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 193,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chemours by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.