Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Impinj worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Impinj by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $99,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,007. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

